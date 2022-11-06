Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am responding to the Chronicle's editorial on Sunday, Oct. 20, “Another Special session on Insurance.”

I would like to see the editorials start identifying the source of information in your editorial. In this particular editorial, there is a statement, “we are certainly not experts in property insurance, but even to the casual observer it is clear that when the state already has the highest homeowner rates in the country, etc.”

