I am responding to the Chronicle's editorial on Sunday, Oct. 20, “Another Special session on Insurance.”
I would like to see the editorials start identifying the source of information in your editorial. In this particular editorial, there is a statement, “we are certainly not experts in property insurance, but even to the casual observer it is clear that when the state already has the highest homeowner rates in the country, etc.”
According to insurance.com, Oklahoma has the highest insurance rates for homes valued $200k, $400k and $500k. Florida does not even appear in the top 10 states with the highest insurance rates.
The Homeowner insurance situation if Florida is a major issue. Using significant misinformation in an editorial does nothing to help the problem.
Please provide your source of information on insurance rates.