Recent banking collapses have led to major lending pullbacks among the 4,800 U.S. banks. The largest share of outstanding commercial real estate loans (67.2%) are handled by the small banks. In May, the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were 5.0 to 5.25% in order to reduce liquidity and dampen higher inflation.
The higher interest rates may mean higher yields on CDs. But this will vary from bank to bank as many are "watching and waiting" as to what the Feds may do next. The 10-year Treasury note hit a 4.33% high in October 2022 and is now down to 3.4%. Investors are anxious about the financial sector's stability and the looming recession. Mortgage rates have been on a rollercoaster ride since the beginning of 2023. For the week ending May 11th, the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.35%, which is slightly lower than 6.39% the prior week. The bad news is inflation has made houses cost more. With a housing shortage in Florida, prices have risen 9.1% since December 2022. Biden is trying to create more equity in the housing market by lowering the fee structure for loan-level price adjustment (LLPA) for poorer credit borrowers compared with excellent credit borrowers. The changes will also make it more expensive for borrowers to refinance and to pull equity out of their homes to pay off consumer debt. More government "watchdogs" in an already volatile market is not the answer.