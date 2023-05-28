Letter to the editor logo 2021

The “long-awaited” Durham Report has documented the most egregious examples of double standards in our political history. Will this comprehensive report finally lead to better days ahead? Don’t count on it!

To make the issue (and persistence) of double standards clear, let’s consider "diamonds vs. lumps of coal." Diamonds and lumps of coal are both formed from carbon, yet they are always treated very differently. It boils down to "expectations" and even "newsworthiness." Simply stated, a tiny flaw in a diamond is far more important to us than a major crack in a lump of coal.

