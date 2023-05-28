The “long-awaited” Durham Report has documented the most egregious examples of double standards in our political history. Will this comprehensive report finally lead to better days ahead? Don’t count on it!
To make the issue (and persistence) of double standards clear, let’s consider "diamonds vs. lumps of coal." Diamonds and lumps of coal are both formed from carbon, yet they are always treated very differently. It boils down to "expectations" and even "newsworthiness." Simply stated, a tiny flaw in a diamond is far more important to us than a major crack in a lump of coal.
Some people in public life (or not) are more like diamonds and some are more like lumps of coal. Common sense tells us that it is easier to be appalled by a single, minor crack in a diamond while expecting and ignoring major cracks in a lump of coal.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Durham Report reveals that the political campaigns of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were thoroughly "investigated" regarding their possible "flaws" related to the 2016 presidential election. One of these candidates was found to be relatively flawless (totally innocent of wrongdoing) and the other was found to be terribly dishonest and even evil, having deliberately and vigorously fabricated tales of wrongdoing where there were none. Which was which?
The collusion (if not conspiracy) went to the highest levels of law enforcement as well the highest, most powerful offices in government. Similar issues emerged in the 2020 presidential election and were promptly labeled as "lies" by the mainstream media, which is another source of double standards.
Thus, when the mainstream media "reported" the Durham Report findings, the flawless "side" was treated no better than the "side" that had a major crack in ethics as well as law. Their universal talking point is that the Durham Report is a "nothing burger," something that they came up with very easily since few people will bother to read the full report.
The Durham Report reveals that Hillary is one of the biggest lumps of coal ever to get into politics, but we can still expect her to get away with "matters" that would land good and honorable people in jail for as much as 20 years.
If you tend to disparage Donald Trump, then you should also be condemning Hillary Clinton even more. That is only common sense.
So, as far as double standards are concerned, get used to them! They are persistent!