There is an amazing little niche of small family farms right on the border of Crystal River — it's true ! Not many little farms left, being eaten up by subdivisions, strip malls and freeways. The fact that the mini-farms even exists is an anomaly in itself; it would truly be sad to one more quaint thing taken away from why I and many others came here in the first place.
I grew up in Florida, and this area is one of the few places left that feels like Old Florida.
I am begging the public and people out there who understand the incredible value of what you have. Other counties across the U.S. will envy us for our sustainability and that we stand true to our Nature Coast name. So, for the love of God, run the intended phase 3 of the Suncoast freeway along with the power lines and don't destroy more of the few farms that still exist by having a freeway run through it. Please, when there is clearly another way.
