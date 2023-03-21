Letter to the editor logo 2021

There is an amazing little niche of small family farms right on the border of Crystal River — it's true ! Not many little farms left, being eaten up by subdivisions, strip malls and freeways. The fact that the mini-farms even exists is an anomaly in itself; it would truly be sad to one more quaint thing taken away from why I and many others came here in the first place.

I grew up in Florida, and this area is one of the few places left that feels like Old Florida.

