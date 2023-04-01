Letter to the editor logo 2021

My husband and I fell in love with Ozello’s beauty and Old Florida charm on a drive one afternoon. If we would have known that a development would soon try to come into our small quaint town, then we would have never purchased our home. I mean, who wants to live right next to a development? Sunshine RV Campground LLC (Jennefer Mazgrade) is asking for a land designation change from residential to allow RVs and glampgrounds, which it is not currently zoned for, nor ever been which was made clear at the February PDC hearing by the land development staff, there is no proof.

The applicant would be developing this RV park right next door to residential homes. This is certainly not a fit with the current area and local residents on and around the street are very much against this. We have many concerns with the infrastructure not being able to support the amount of people and traffic coming down our very narrow hair-pin turned streets.

