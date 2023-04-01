My husband and I fell in love with Ozello’s beauty and Old Florida charm on a drive one afternoon. If we would have known that a development would soon try to come into our small quaint town, then we would have never purchased our home. I mean, who wants to live right next to a development? Sunshine RV Campground LLC (Jennefer Mazgrade) is asking for a land designation change from residential to allow RVs and glampgrounds, which it is not currently zoned for, nor ever been which was made clear at the February PDC hearing by the land development staff, there is no proof.
The applicant would be developing this RV park right next door to residential homes. This is certainly not a fit with the current area and local residents on and around the street are very much against this. We have many concerns with the infrastructure not being able to support the amount of people and traffic coming down our very narrow hair-pin turned streets.
The planning Commissioner Michael Facemyer said he drove down some of the roads in the area leading to the proposed development and had a hard time navigating them in his mid-size SUV, let alone an RV. He is quoted saying: “The infrastructure is not there to support this project.” The applicant has already met with the Citrus County Planning & Development Commission in February and it was denied in a 5-2 vote, showing that the PDC has valid concerns about this project being a fit for the community. So we urge the Citrus County commissioners to uphold this decision to reject this project as it would change the entire community.
We love our small piece of paradise that is currently free from developers, and if they are allowed to change the zoning then that will open it up for more developers, it will be a domino effect. Can you blame us for wanting to preserve this last piece of “Old Florida” for not only us, but future generations to come.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The BOCC is set to vote on this issue on April 25 at 5 p.m. at the Citrus County Courthouse. If you support our denial of this project, please take a minute and fill out the form that will be forwarded to the five commissioners who will be voting. Help protect Ozello and have this development denied.