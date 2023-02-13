Letter to the editor logo 2021

Ozello is known for its character, natural beauty, and pristine environment. The proposed rezoning and Land Use change for Fish Creek does not fit the area. The size and scope of this development would degrade the basic nature and life experience for all of those who live there now and have an adverse effect on the many visitors who are in the area on a daily basis to experience the undisturbed natural beauty of the area.

There are many places in Citrus County where people can go to park an RV but few places still exist along the Nature Coast in Citrus County that can match the peace, beauty and environment that presently exists in Ozello.

