Ozello is known for its character, natural beauty, and pristine environment. The proposed rezoning and Land Use change for Fish Creek does not fit the area. The size and scope of this development would degrade the basic nature and life experience for all of those who live there now and have an adverse effect on the many visitors who are in the area on a daily basis to experience the undisturbed natural beauty of the area.
There are many places in Citrus County where people can go to park an RV but few places still exist along the Nature Coast in Citrus County that can match the peace, beauty and environment that presently exists in Ozello.
My wife and I have lived in Ozello for 20 years. If you drive around the area it will be plain to see the signs indicating that a majority of those in Ozello do not support this change in Land Use and Rezoning for the Fish Creek-Sunshine RV Resort. This is an issue that all who enjoy visiting Ozello should pay attention to. Old Florida places are disappearing quickly and once gone, do not come back. We have been fighting to preserve this community as long as we have lived in Ozello, to support change when it is in harmony with the community and to oppose the changes that would permanently alter the character of Ozello. We urge the Chronicle readers to stay informed and to not support the rezoning application and to urge the Planning and Development Commission and Board of County Commissioners to not reclassify the land use and change the zoning of the property from what is presently coastal low density uses.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle