Just read the top front page article of March 9, 2023: "Fortunetellers may have easier time setting up shop".
Just thought to give my 2 cents about the county plan to change the ordinance to make it easier for those practicing " clairvoyants, palmists, astrologers, phrenologists, character readers, spirit mediums to have business in Citrus County.
Personally, I do not participate in the aforementioned activities now, but I remember years ago I went to a palm reader in Ocala who told me that if I wanted to have better luck that I had to pay $300 for a stone purchased from her.
Many of these occupations are based on superstition - hence I can understand the so-called "out-dated" county ordinance that requires several years of residency and establishing good moral character by several reputable citizens.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The established ordinance should remain in place in my opinion to protect our citizens from being taken advantage of through superstition and fear!
I still have the $300 stone - just to remind myself - not to make that mistake again!!
Renee Christopher-McPheeters