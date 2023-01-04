Well I just read that the widening of the remainder of County Road 491 between Lecanto and County Road 486 will not be completed until mid-2025. I continued to read about what specific plans for Citrus County of each and every commissioner serving us.
It seems that the road widening is not on any of their radars. I only wish each and every one of them had to drive through that area each and every weekday morning between 7 and 8 a.m. It is a disaster with half of the people refusing to merge in the proper fashion.
The only thing they have done recently is paint "curve ahead" on the road. That curve has not changed in the last 70 plus years. I remember earlier in the year where the taxpayers, via county commissioners paid one of the commissioners tens of thousands of dollars over asking price to avoid delay in purchase. What was the rush if they were just going to sit on it for years?
They didn't delay in permitting the construction of the new businesses at the C.R. 491/486 intersection, which is going to increase traffic by probably 30%. They are all fired up about the Suncoast Parkway extension to C.R> 486 and beyond. Yet, they allow the C.R. 491 widening project to sit on the back burner.
If they cannot serve the people who elected them, they should just leave and make room for someone who will. This project needs done now, not three years from now. Get off the pot.