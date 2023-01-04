Letter to the editor logo 2021

Well I just read that the widening of the remainder of County Road 491 between Lecanto and County Road 486 will not be completed until mid-2025. I continued to read about what specific plans for Citrus County of each and every commissioner serving us.

It seems that the road widening is not on any of their radars. I only wish each and every one of them had to drive through that area each and every weekday morning between 7 and 8 a.m. It is a disaster with half of the people refusing to merge in the proper fashion.

