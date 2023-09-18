Letter to the editor logo 2021

Days after a devastating hurricane and a day after our neighbor lost her leg to flesh-eating bacteria near Crystal River, the inane argument about heat deaths, fewer fires, and less flooding convince only the short-sighted, willfully ignorant, and people unable to think rationally.

Cold kills exposed people in a matter of hours. Heat and thirst take days, floods kill by the thousands, storms ravage economies — with the resulting human migration from these calamities often leading to wars that kill millions. Every day we read stories of new pathogens thriving, coral reefs dying, floods killing thousands, massive water shortages, and catastrophic deterioration of our underground water tables. The editorial from the Hoover Institution stooge considers none of that. That dog just don’t hunt in The Nature Coast.

