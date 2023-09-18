Days after a devastating hurricane and a day after our neighbor lost her leg to flesh-eating bacteria near Crystal River, the inane argument about heat deaths, fewer fires, and less flooding convince only the short-sighted, willfully ignorant, and people unable to think rationally.
Cold kills exposed people in a matter of hours. Heat and thirst take days, floods kill by the thousands, storms ravage economies — with the resulting human migration from these calamities often leading to wars that kill millions. Every day we read stories of new pathogens thriving, coral reefs dying, floods killing thousands, massive water shortages, and catastrophic deterioration of our underground water tables. The editorial from the Hoover Institution stooge considers none of that. That dog just don’t hunt in The Nature Coast.
Mr. Lomborg cites flood damage cost from 100 years ago of 0.5% of GDP and calculates it now as 0.05%. Sounds great until you realize that US GDP in 2023 is 230 times larger than in 1923 and thus 0.05% of our current GDP is about 12 times the total GDP of 1923. Like Mark Twain said, a lie travels the earth in the time the truth takes to get next door. Everybody connected to nature knows the truth, even if they don’t know the solution.
Changing the global fossil fuel economy to a sustainable economy is the biggest economic opportunity of our lifetimes — and the answer to the overpowering economic powerhouses of China and India. Leading the world out of global environmental collapse and into energy security will be the tide that lifts all boats and the vehicle for us to regain our position as the world’s one indispensable nation. In a world filled with nuclear weapons, we need to shift from brute force to technological leadership to once again be the one indispensable nation.
We can lead the transition, save the planet, and get rich if we stop resisting this inconvenient truth; that our little blue ball is very sick and will kill us if we don’t take action. Just like big tobacco selling filtered cigarettes as healthy, big oil, and their bought politicians, sell clean coal and recycling as healthy.
Stop selling crazy — we’re all stocked up here. We must start accepting responsibility for the mess we made, or else we relinquish any moral authority and doom our children to an ugly planet.