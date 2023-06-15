Regarding Aron Solomon’s “Varying Voices” supporting abandonment of the Electoral College, a true democracy can be illustrated by a pack of wolves and one sheep voting on what to have for lunch. I want no part of that system.
Nancy Huff
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 12:08 am
Beverly Hills