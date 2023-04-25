Over the past few years Citrus County has been experiencing rapid, high-density growth in population and this is beginning to have an impact on the environment and local communities. We are witnessing zoning changes in agriculture, rural and commercial zoning in order to allow for massive growth in Citrus County. This will lead to many issues that Tampa, Sarasota, and several other coastal cities are presently dealing with.
Many areas in the county are being rezoned to allow high-density housing such as the apartments in Crystal River and Homosassa. If we continue with building high-density housing, we will no longer be able to call this county the Nature Coast!
At this time, Citrus County is experiencing a drought and this could go on for some time. Droughts are inevitable anywhere in the world. Mark my words, “we will experience devastating fresh water shortages if the county does not address this issue.” Tampa is looking to build desalination plants to produce fresh water. Are we ready to do the same? What will this desalination plant cost the taxpayer?
The existing sewer treatment system is nearing its maximum with the current population especially during the winter months, when people from the cold climates come to Citrus County. Every household uses a toilet and as a result produces human waste along with solid waste that is taken to our reclamation center. As the population increases, we will see our wildlife paying the price. We will see red tide as in Tampa, fish kills and possible reduction in the manatee population.
Contrary to the notion that “affordable housing” reduces the cost of living, the increase in population will raise property taxes and increase the overall cost of living in Citrus County. Tampa has all kinds of housing and the cost of living there is much higher than the towns and cities in Citrus County. The county leaders must take into consideration the environmental impact that extensive growth will have on our county. Doubling the current population of 160,000 would decimate the Nature Coast. We cannot allow money to be the decision-maker for what is best for our community.