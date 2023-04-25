Letter to the editor logo 2021

Over the past few years Citrus County has been experiencing rapid, high-density growth in population and this is beginning to have an impact on the environment and local communities. We are witnessing zoning changes in agriculture, rural and commercial zoning in order to allow for massive growth in Citrus County. This will lead to many issues that Tampa, Sarasota, and several other coastal cities are presently dealing with.

Many areas in the county are being rezoned to allow high-density housing such as the apartments in Crystal River and Homosassa. If we continue with building high-density housing, we will no longer be able to call this county the Nature Coast!

