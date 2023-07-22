Reading the letter "How did we get here?" I'm trying to figure out where this person is getting his facts, other than Fox, Newsmax, OAN, or some other right-wing site, maybe a Bannon podcast?
Get the facts man … the current administration has come a long way from the dumpster fire it inherited, despite having a GOP whose members vote against any bill meant to help Americans, but are also quick to take credit for all the projects and funds brought to their districts. So far this administration has slashed the deficit, passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, gun safety legislation and lowered the price of prescription drugs. He’s restored our alliances around the world and created 13.2 million jobs here at home.