Today’s Chronicle was an interesting read. Everything from Chick-fil-A to school tax increases to the comments on Sound Off. My one issue today is the County Planning Board and county commissioners.
We have lived here for about six years now; we chose Homosassa, partly because of the weather, but more for the relaxed quality of life. It’s just plain nice living here.
I believe the local authorities, the Planning Board and County Commissioner must be more in tune with the varied desires of the local population. It’s a tough job, threading that needle, but it must be done. They must realize they are there to do OUR business; they must “check with us” first.
I see Commissioner Finegan wants to be in the forefront of bringing Chick-fil-A to the county. The notion of an elected official “promoting” a private business is surely out of the realm of the mandate given her by voters. Whether Chick-fil-A, or any other enterprise, wishes to locate to Citrus should be between that business and the Chamber of Commerce, not a commissioner. The role of the Planning Board and the County Commission must be one of ensuring that businesses that locate here adhere to the codes and ordinances of the county. Their role is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the residents.
If those boards seek a role in business, let them look to the corner of U.S. 19 and Grover Cleveland. I have read that a 7-Eleven is projected to occupy that spot. We can argue until the cows come home about another gas station/convenience store. Denying 7-Eleven on that basis would be restraint of trade. On the contrary, the Planning Board and county commissioners must look at the location. That corner, that side of that corner, is in a flood-prone area, close to critical and sensitive watersheds. An incident, a petroleum spill, would surely endanger the waters and all sorts of marine life and vegetation.
We will hear that 7-Eleven will take ALL necessary precautions to ENSURE that NO gasoline or oil products will get into the aquifer, waterways, and vegetation. Let’s remember: The Titanic was unsinkable until it sank; nuclear plants are safe until Three Mile Island; coal tips are safe until the collapse of a school in Aberfan. Quite simply, if it’s made by man, it can fail.
Best solution … don’t build it there.