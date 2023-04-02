I think what happened to President Trump is an outrage. Pelosi and all
the other leftist are celebrating Trump's Indictment. Pelosi says no
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I think what happened to President Trump is an outrage. Pelosi and all
the other leftist are celebrating Trump's Indictment. Pelosi says no
one is above the law. Want to bet?
All the left is above the law and gets away with everything. What about Hunter Biden ,Bill Clinton? They all got away without being indicted. Clinton paid Jennifer Flowers and nothing happened to him. What is wrong with all these people? Does everyone want this to be a Communist country?
None of you have the guts to print this or do the right thing to save our Country. Too busy hating Trump. Godless people and blind to the truth. No one likes the way Trump says many things. His policies were great. We had peace for four years and now they want to destroy Trump while all the others get away with their B.S. No one is above the law except the left. They can do whatever they want. Glad I left the Democratic party a long time ago once I found out how nuts and crooked they are. I was smart enough to leave.
You, the Chronicle, could do the right thing and print this so we the people can read the truth. We all know what you are. God is the judge and will prevail and save Trump. The truth always wins in the end.
Anna DeRose
Citrus County