Ben Benassi has a real issue with those that believe in the Constitution of the United States. Groups that grow out of opposition to government control of anything other than what is included in the Constitution are in fact doing exactly what our forefathers intended.
Should Mr. Benassi be so inclined he could study the Constitution and be surprised to find that nowhere is there powers granted Congress to have a Department of Education, or for that matter, most of the departments.
In addition, granting special status to minorities be they sexual or races is also not granted power by the Constitution, and yes every time Congress turns a blind eye to the Constitution we take another step towards fascism, socialism, Marxism or Communism.
Where was Benassi when protesters attacked the property of the Supreme Court justices who struck down Roe v. Wade, which incidentally put the power back into the hands of the states? In addition, decisions made by the BOCC are additional rights granted by the state.
The leftists have published addresses of those they consider threats to their agenda, and instructed their minions to "get in their faces,” not to mention attacking Republicans in public venues.
Benassi would have probably stood on the sidelines at the Boston Tea Party lamenting the "mob mentality” and anger of the group believing an injustice had been perpetrated on them.
Law and order? Well that is a whole other subject, again given broad limitations according to the Constitution.