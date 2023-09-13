Letter to the editor logo 2021

Ben Benassi has a real issue with those that believe in the Constitution of the United States. Groups that grow out of opposition to government control of anything other than what is included in the Constitution are in fact doing exactly what our forefathers intended.

Should Mr. Benassi be so inclined he could study the Constitution and be surprised to find that nowhere is there powers granted Congress to have a Department of Education, or for that matter, most of the departments.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle