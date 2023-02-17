People who use "woke" as a pejorative are presumably the opposite of "woke," which means they are self-absorbed, insensitive, cruel, petty, vindictive and dull-witted.
Most likely they also don't know what "pejorative" means!
pe.jo.ra.tive … expressing contempt or disapproval
Woke … alert to injustice and discrimination in society
Mary Warner
Hernando