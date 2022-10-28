I noted in the past, I have a small group of friends who gather time to time to discuss politics. This group is mostly Republicans with a couple of Democrats and some on the Independent side.
We wanted to talk about two aspects of the upcoming elections: truth/honestly and Christianity. The officials who label themselves Christians were our first point to debate.
The group was able to start out in agreement that this country was founded on religious freedom for all and clearly stated by our Founding Fathers. We did have some lively debate on whether America is really a Christian country in word and deed, but no problem in a consensus that even if not, no political party has the right to try and impose their beliefs on others, especially in relation to how to run the government.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
If you compare the USA to other countries, say Iran or Afghanistan, by being consistent in how we apply the rule of law, freedoms for our people are available to all. These countries have a pick-and -choose application and nobody would say they have a real free government and, therefore, a free society. The group agreed all are entitled to their own Christian beliefs, but have no right to impose that on others, especially through politics.
When we moved to truth and honestly, all were able to bring up instances of politicians who start out their speeches with dishonesty. We chuckled that most politicians are dishonest to an extent but wondered if the reason they do this is because they can't help themselves. Do they think people are too lazy or ignorant to check the facts or do voters simply not care?
We decided none of the above is acceptable and agreed. You get what you allow. We, the people sound familiar, have not only the right to choose good leaders, but a duty to do so for the good of all the people.
Maybe a mirror should be included with the ballots so all voters have one last chance to look themselves in the eye and ask if they are doing the right thing with their vote.