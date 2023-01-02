Christmas has come and gone with loads of presents under the tree. Most of these gifts came from overseas and probably shipped in large shipping containers. There are many uses for these shipping containers from building modular homes to more secure uses at our southern border.
A conservative estimate that 5.5 million migrants had crossed the border since 2020. About 2.7 million in this year alone have entered the United States! Ninety-eight of these were known terrorists. Granted most migrants are not terrorists but come here for a better life. Drugs are another major problem with 414 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized last month alone and several billion doses in 2022.
The border is 1,954 miles long with only 700 miles secured with any kind of physical barrier. A cheap and quick solution to solving this crisis are shipping containers. Most shipping containers are between 40- 60 feet long. Used shipping containers are relatively cheap averaging $2,000 each.
There are about 50 legal entrance points on the southern border. To cover the remaining open sections of the border would take about 330,000 containers or $660 million. It is detailed math but you would take the number of feet left of unsecure border (mile = 5280 feet) and divide by 60 feet length of containers.
This gives approximately 331,056 containers. Texas and Arizona face the blunt of the migrant crisis. But the federal government has sued Arizona for building a shipping container wall on federal lands. Federal lands are under the jurisdiction of the Federal government and states have no legality.
Cooperation is needed by both to fix this crisis. For humanitarian reasons, migrants cross at isolated desert locations and die of dehydration. Others are forced into sex trafficking or raped to gain their freedoms. For security reasons, we might be able to control the influx of fentanyl due to only 50 legal entry points.
America welcomes all who want to better themselves and help our country move forward. A secure border will allow border agents to better handle and check who is entering our country. It will make it easier to control the influx of illegal drugs, weapons, or contraband and screen those migrants that might be terrorists or criminals. This is essential to homeland security, economic prosperity, and national sovereignty.