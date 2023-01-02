Letter to the editor logo 2021

Christmas has come and gone with loads of presents under the tree. Most of these gifts came from overseas and probably shipped in large shipping containers. There are many uses for these shipping containers from building modular homes to more secure uses at our southern border.

A conservative estimate that 5.5 million migrants had crossed the border since 2020. About 2.7 million in this year alone have entered the United States! Ninety-eight of these were known terrorists. Granted most migrants are not terrorists but come here for a better life. Drugs are another major problem with 414 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized last month alone and several billion doses in 2022.

