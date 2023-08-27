Letter to the editor logo 2021

Hawaii's water laws originated from kanawai—traditional laws set forth by ruling chiefs for the management and use of freshwater and are preserved today in the state constitution (Article XII, Section 7 and Article XI, Sections 7 and 9 ) and Water Code (HRS Chapter 174C). It was to protect streams for the use of cultivation of healthy crops (such as taro), to support freshwater and seawater life, and to help supply the underground aquifers. Wai (water) was for the benefit of all citizens, with priority given to the Native Hawaiians. With the terrible fires, water guzzling big corporations, golf courses, and hotel resorts are pulling more legal weight to change kanawai which would change Hawaiians' legal rights to the water.

"Disaster Capitalism" fits the Maui narrative. It means taking advantage of disasters or unstable social conditions for financial or political gains. Humans are greedy to a certain extent. This "survival of the fittest" mentality is here today but most humans have morals which allow us to follow social guidelines for the benefit of all.

