Hawaii's water laws originated from kanawai—traditional laws set forth by ruling chiefs for the management and use of freshwater and are preserved today in the state constitution (Article XII, Section 7 and Article XI, Sections 7 and 9 ) and Water Code (HRS Chapter 174C). It was to protect streams for the use of cultivation of healthy crops (such as taro), to support freshwater and seawater life, and to help supply the underground aquifers. Wai (water) was for the benefit of all citizens, with priority given to the Native Hawaiians. With the terrible fires, water guzzling big corporations, golf courses, and hotel resorts are pulling more legal weight to change kanawai which would change Hawaiians' legal rights to the water.
"Disaster Capitalism" fits the Maui narrative. It means taking advantage of disasters or unstable social conditions for financial or political gains. Humans are greedy to a certain extent. This "survival of the fittest" mentality is here today but most humans have morals which allow us to follow social guidelines for the benefit of all.
Some other examples of Disaster Capitalism include the destruction of local farms and building mega resorts after the 2004 Southeast Asia tsunami. Hurricanes Katrina (New Orleans) and Maria (Puerto Rico) allowed the privatization of schools and the firing of unionized teachers. Due to climate change, EPA vehicle regulations, 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030, and Fossil fuel industry restrictions were enacted. COVID allowed world governments' abuse of power, restrictions on political protests, mask mandates, and travel restrictions.
Dealing with emergencies, our constitution assigns powers to Congress. Congress is allowed to suspend the writ of habeas corpus (imprison people without judicial review) in declared emergencies (invasion or rebellion) or to call forth the militia to suppress insurrections or repel rebellions. The National Emergencies Act (1976) gave the president the power to issue an emergency declaration. He must specify the powers that he wishes to use and issue public updates, and report emergency expenditures to Congress. The emergency expires within a year unless Congress votes to terminate it sooner. Over 123 statutory provisions give the President various emergency powers to do things which would be illegal in nonemergency times. These provisions need to be reviewed and limited by Congress.