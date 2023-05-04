An ancient Japanese Buddhist proverb says, “Loneliness is a nice place to visit but a terrible place to live.” Many Americans are wrapped in a blanket of utmost radical political popularity and entitlement, abandonment of aspirational ethics and moral codes, lack of leading by example, general self-victimhood, misery, and loneliness.
I want to further clarify Charles Ray James’ Letter to the Editor dated May 3, 2003. I agree with his argument and position that words are cheap and empty – while misaligned political, ethical and moral intent/actions speak volumes of one’s flawed character. I’ll better Mr. James’ slogan with a better mantra: “I’d rather be an Independent American Patriot than either a popularity-based Democrat or Republican American Patriot.” Every American born or naturalized in the United States of America is an American Patriot. One is both – one can never be one or the other. Joining the U.S. Armed Forces or being a First Responder doesn’t make you any more or less a patriot than your fellow citizen who has never served our Nation in any public capacity. Occum’s Razor principle applies 24/7 here – the good idea “American Patriot” will never bend under the scrutiny of reductivism or political alternative facts. We are all American Patriots – the U.S. Constitution charges all of us to (1) be good and decent people; (2) be good American citizens; and, (3) defend the Constitution against all enemies, Foreign and Domestic. Very simple, right?