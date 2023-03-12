I attended the Planning and Zoning meeting for Citrus County, along with an overflow crowd to discuss rezoning proposal AA-02-22-07. This is a plan to rezone the center circle in Oak Village in Sugarmill Woods to multifamily, but it goes much further than that.
Oak Village is overwhelmingly single-family homes where the only multi-family homes are a handful of duplexes on a main county. The entire rest of the community is single family homes with deed restrictions to insure the homes are large and kept nice. They are predominantly occupied by the people who own them.
The proposal not only changes the character of the community to include 2-story townhomes, but there was one very big surprise that the attendees were not aware of before the meeting, and I believe that even the zoning commission seemed unaware of. This almost 50-acre area is being rezoned to be exclusively rentals that are owned and operated by a single entity. This is completely out of character for the community which is comprised of homes owned mostly by their occupants.
The room was completely filled with people opposed to the plan and there was not one single person in favor of the plan except for the builder and 5 of the 7 members on the board. One of these members stated that he was offended by the remark someone made about these boards mostly consisting of people who rubber stamp plans without regard for the people who live there. Then he went on to do exactly that – rubber stamp the plan that is opposed by everyone with no regard for facts. He also stated that if they were considering single family homes, the group would still be opposed to it. This is utterly wrong. We knew that this land was for single family homes when we bought our properties.
I am fairly certain that this land has never been designated to be a solely owned and operated rental complex. I am also certain that, despite comments made by the board, Sweetwater has absolutely no plans on operating it after it is built, but will instead sell it to some corporation in some big city who does not care a bit about Oak Village, but only cares about profit and loss. Individual homeowners (as it is currently zoned) care about their property and their community and will take care of their property and Oak Village.
I was very disappointed by the big surprise in the meeting that this would be a rental complex and I am certain that that fact was a tightly held secret until the bombshell this morning. No one was prepared to talk about that fact which is why it was a secret. Shame on those who perpetrated it.
I am very disappointed in the “rubberstamp” vote by the board, ignoring sound judgment and logic. The next round goes to the elected officials and there are hundreds, if not thousands, of voters who plan on paying close attention to how they vote on this matter.