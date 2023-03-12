Letter to the editor logo 2021

I attended the Planning and Zoning meeting for Citrus County, along with an overflow crowd to discuss rezoning proposal AA-02-22-07. This is a plan to rezone the center circle in Oak Village in Sugarmill Woods to multifamily, but it goes much further than that.

Oak Village is overwhelmingly single-family homes where the only multi-family homes are a handful of duplexes on a main county. The entire rest of the community is single family homes with deed restrictions to insure the homes are large and kept nice. They are predominantly occupied by the people who own them.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle