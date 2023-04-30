I am writing this in response to the recent column written by Jim Gouvellis. The influx of people to Citrus County has caused more crime in the 40+ years that I have lived here. This column seems to be a smear campaign against Sheriff Prendergast, possibly because next year is an election year.
There's no possible way that every single crime committed in this county can be reported to the public on the daily. If the Sheriff's office feels that there is a direct threat to our community we are made aware of it immediately. You sir, are clearly not looking at the whole picture. The CCSO Facebook page is a social platform set up to inform us of occurrences in the county as well as to uplift our citizens about positive things happening.
In this world we live in, it's nice to hear some good news for a change. As for the arrest reports on the sheriff's website, the vast number of arrests made could not remain on the site for an extended period of time-there would be no room for anything else.
Under Sheriff Dawsy's reign meth use became so rampant but he never cracked down on the dealers. When Sheriff Prendergast came into office, and thank God he did, only then did drug arrests become a priority. Due to his diligence and hard work, his department has been bringing down these scumbags. You say that he isn't reporting enough of what goes on in this town--well then I suggest you follow the deputies around. See for yourself what they are up against. Apparently you must be a transplant from up north.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Either support our Sheriff's office or go back to where you came from. Don't imply our CCSO is not doing their job-they are doing it better than its ever been done-especially considering what they are up against. Try doing your job for the amount of money deputies make. Your publisher is well aware of the crime change here and how bad it has become. Stop bashing and maybe start applauding? Now let's see if this gets printed!