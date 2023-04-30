I am writing this in response to the recent column written by Jim Gouvellis. The influx of people to Citrus County has caused more crime in the 40+ years that I have lived here. This column seems to be a smear campaign against Sheriff Prendergast, possibly because next year is an election year.

There's no possible way that every single crime committed in this county can be reported to the public on the daily. If the Sheriff's office feels that there is a direct threat to our community we are made aware of it immediately. You sir, are clearly not looking at the whole picture. The CCSO Facebook page is a social platform set up to inform us of occurrences in the county as well as to uplift our citizens about positive things happening.

