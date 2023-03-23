The greatest financial and educational disaster in American history is unfolding before your very eyes. It has been brewing ever since the tenure system was adopted, which provided sanctuary for anti-American conspirators to spit their venom on immature minds without fear of consequence.
Tenure has come home to roost and destroyed an educational system in which Americans pay trillions of dollars annually.
Confirming the death knell of our educational system, the Chronicle editorial board cited the National Assessment of Education's conclusion confirming two-thirds of grammar school graduates cannot read, write or add two and two.
The Chronicle claims, "Controversy is a part of life that cannot be avoided. This is what education should be providing our students."
However, the Chronicle [Feb. 23 and Mar. 5] contradicts itself, "If children cannot read or understand content of controversial subjects, the debate is null and void."
Huh? Why introduce controversial subjects?
Under the banner, "Keep Politics Out of Education and Our Children Will Learn," the Chronicle continued, "If we keep politics out of the conversation … we are truly acting in the best interest of our children."
The Chronicle utters nary a whisper as to National Education Association, NEA, and American Federation of Teachers, AFT, allocating millions of dollars to democratic education-related coffers during the 2020-21 political campaign … [Americans for Fair Treatment].
Hmm? Is the Chronicle advocating a Republican hands-off policy when it attempts to salvage the NEA, AFT and Democrats' dumbing down of our educational system?
Chirping, in defense of the status quo, the Chronicle condemns Republican efforts to eliminate Board of Education members aiding and abetting NEA and AFT's delivery of a worthless education under the guise of academic freedom.
The Chronicle charged parents "should not be allowed to dictate what is discussed in the classroom but have the right to provide input." In other words, the right to be ignored.
Three R's instruction time is to be replaced by indoctrination [brainwashing] of racist subjects of 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds without a racist bone in their body.
Parents, who are responsible for monumental advancement in racial relations are lumped as racist bogey-men and women.
The Chronicle concluded with this bewildering analogy: "Providing children with perspective is not only right but is the American way."
The editorial board fails American history. Thomas Jefferson established an educational system in Virginia with reading, writing and arithmetic as his and America's perspective.