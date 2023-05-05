Letter to the editor logo 2021

Florida lawmakers pulled a fast one over the weekend, sliding a new measure into the state budget plan that could damage the state’s water quality and make red tide and blue-green algae worse. Without allowing public comment or discussion, legislators added language to the so-called budget implementing bill that would stop some 117 local governments including Miami-Dade County from imposing strict fertilizer control measures next year, as the Miami Herald reported.

The result of this egregious preemption of local government — yes, another state attack on local control — is likely to be dirtier water for all of us. And who stands to benefit from this short-sighted idea? The state’s fertilizer industry, critics say. Local governments have been trying to cut back on runoff from fertilizer use in Florida by halting the use of fertilizer containing nitrogen or phosphorus during the wet season.

