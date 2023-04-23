Letter to the editor logo 2021

World reserve currencies are held by central banks in other nations & are utilized in international trade. The US Dollar (USD) has been the reserve currency of the world since 1945. However, that is ending, other countries like Russia, Germany, France, Britain, Brazil, Iran, Turkey & Venezuela use their own currencies as global reserve currencies instead of the USD & more will follow.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it would no longer use the USD as its standard for assessing a nation’s economic conditions, these actions will cause the ruin of the US economy & there will be no bouncing back. Support Rep Alex Mooney (R-WV), Rep Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in passing H.R. 2435 the Gold Standard Restoration Act, we need to go back to the ‘Gold Standard’ now.

