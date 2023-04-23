World reserve currencies are held by central banks in other nations & are utilized in international trade. The US Dollar (USD) has been the reserve currency of the world since 1945. However, that is ending, other countries like Russia, Germany, France, Britain, Brazil, Iran, Turkey & Venezuela use their own currencies as global reserve currencies instead of the USD & more will follow.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it would no longer use the USD as its standard for assessing a nation’s economic conditions, these actions will cause the ruin of the US economy & there will be no bouncing back. Support Rep Alex Mooney (R-WV), Rep Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in passing H.R. 2435 the Gold Standard Restoration Act, we need to go back to the ‘Gold Standard’ now.
In 1984 a KGB defector Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov told us of a 4-stage plan to destroy America through the process of ideological subversion. Everything he told us is happening, it’s time for everyone to WakeUp, our Liberty is on the verge of dying. https://bigthink.com/the-present/yuri-bezmenov/
South Africa, a country friendly to the US, is presently in military exercises with China & Russia? Countries see America as weak internally & externally. Remember we still have American hostages in Afghanistan.
This govt is constantly leaking info to the media, normally its distorted info attempting to sway your opinion, and no action is ever taken to resolve the leaks. Historically in cases like Daniel Ellsberg-Pentagon Papers, Edward Snowden, Wikileaks, etc when truthful info is leaked to the public the govt is quick to prosecute. Now we have an airman being prosecuted for leaking info about American troops on the ground in Ukraine. I’m sure it was no secret to China & Russia. The only ones who didn’t know, the American people.
We need to communicate, talk to everyone about what is happening in America. Just communicate and let people think, let them connect the dots between past events & events of today to reveal the truth. Contact your representatives in the government and let them know what you think, they do work for you.
The most frightening aspect of all this is that Americans’ from politicians to corporations are engaged in activities harmful to America. The lingering question I have is, what is ‘treasonous activity’?