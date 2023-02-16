Voters have clearly told Republicans to change their ways. So far the GOP has said, "Nope."
The party seems to have learned nothing from its midterm failures, pushing forward on conspiracies and culture-war nonsense while ignoring voters' clear call for kinder, more sensible governing. In the short months since Republicans suffered midterm electoral dysfunction, sitting slack-jawed as the “Red Wave” they envisioned failed to rise, the party and its lawmakers surveyed the clear message voters sent and responded with a thunderous: “Meh.”
Midterm election exit polls showed a populace uninterested in the GOP election denialism and the culture-war grievances that animate Fox News viewers. Hot-button right-wing issues like drag shows or critical race theory or the bottomless conspiracy pit into which Hunter Biden’s laptop has fallen didn’t register a blip. If anything, it turned voters off – particularly younger ones better at separating fact from fiction – leading them to buck historical trends and vote for the party of an unpopular president during a time of high inflation. What happened to Republican promises to tackle inflation, crime, gas prices and the border? I'm disappointed! It was a historic stumble and a strong signal that the cruelty-first, MAGA-era version of the Republican Party may be galloping toward political irrelevancy.
But the party’s response since November has been to gallop faster, in the same direction, like a slice of lemmings eager to reach the cliff. And many can't seem to let go of the disgraced, twice-impeached, (under at least four criminal investigations) ex-president. The brand right now is. "Do nothing, culture wars and blame the Biden administration for anything that pops up, that they can seemingly use politically, like Chinese balloons.
The Citrus County Republican Party seems to be in reverse. Spending millions on an animal shelter? Really? One newly elected commissioner wants her road expanded. How about the bumpy road I have to drive on each day?
I can see why one commissioner wants a mental health clinic.