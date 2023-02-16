Letter to the editor logo 2021

Voters have clearly told Republicans to change their ways. So far the GOP has said, "Nope."

The party seems to have learned nothing from its midterm failures, pushing forward on conspiracies and culture-war nonsense while ignoring voters' clear call for kinder, more sensible governing. In the short months since Republicans suffered midterm electoral dysfunction, sitting slack-jawed as the “Red Wave” they envisioned failed to rise, the party and its lawmakers surveyed the clear message voters sent and responded with a thunderous: “Meh.”

