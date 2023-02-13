Dictionary publishers, both traditional and electronic, must be pleased as the number or words in the English language is being made smaller.
I am awaiting the day (soon, I imagine!) that words having to do with one's home life might be seen as problematic and potentially upsetting as words having to do with race and gender.
Soon, the words "mom" and "dad" and related forms of them will need to be removed...for children who were chastised and perhaps had to go without a meal or a fun activity as punishment. Saying those words might be upsetting, therefore, of questionable value,. and hence,needing removal.
If this occurs, just think of all the books that can be banned---even the Bible! Library shelves will soon be bare. What has happened to this country?