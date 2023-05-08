Hydrogen is one of the earth's most abundant elements and makes up 75% of the mass of the universe. It is a clean alternative fuel that can be produced from a variety of resources, such as natural gas, nuclear power, and renewable power (solar and wind). Clean hydrogen produces almost zero carbon emissions and can play a large role in reducing emissions and boosting our economy. It will also enable us to be more energy independent while relying less on fossil fuel. Hydrogen is also an innovative lightweight fuel option for future automobiles, planes and ships. DHL, a major transport company, is already using "H2 panel vans" which are capable of traveling 311 miles (500 km) without refueling.
Gov. Desantis wants to promote clean hydrogen technology in Florida. On his recent trip to Asia, he signed an agreement with Low Carbon Hydrogen Corporation in South Korea. It will be a partnership to create a clean hydrogen facility in Polk County by June 2023. Along with Space Florida, there will be research facilities for the development of clean hydrogen fuel for future aerospace and space flights. This will be a win for both the environment and creation of new jobs in Florida.