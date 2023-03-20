Historically financial investment decisions were based on various criteria that would give the investor the best return for their money. However some investors turned to political, social, or environmental criteria for their investments which lead to ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance). In the 1950's-60's, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers invested in affordable housing projects and the United Mine Workers invested in health facilities. With the disgust over South Africa's apartheid in the 1970's, many investment firms steered clear of any ties with South African companies. Today, ESG investments have continued and have affected companies financial outcomes usually with negative outcomes.
In 2004, UN Secretary General Kofi Annan formed an alliance with 50 corporations, International Finance Corporation, and the Swiss government to force ESG investment methods on the world market. The alliance "Who Cares Win" was to make a brighter world with progressive goals such as: "reproductive rights", divestment in "fossil fuels' ', "gender-affirming care issues", "gun control", and many other issues. Sounds good? But looking deeper, many directly and indirectly impacts our freedoms as company's social actions can force regulations that our U.S. constitution can not. ESG activism coerces employees' education on CRT, supporting radical gender ideology, and adopting pro-abortion policies. Employees are silenced or fired who do not follow the policy. Companies can prove that it emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.