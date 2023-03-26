I disagree with the opinion Governor DeSantis is not good for Florida. I remember a time when the school system was terrible. Behind the rest of the country’s school systems. A good old boy system of government was in place .
Wages were below standard poverty level . I’m not saying DeSantis did all the turnaround himself, but I will say, he is the best we had since Jeb Bush.
I didn’t move to Florida because of who was Governor at the time. I moved to Citrus County for the weather. A new start. I had a rude awakening . . . low wages and substandard schools. When the pandemic started I was very happy we had a sane, level headed Governor who did research and stood up to the intense cabal of people who were pushing an agenda. Even my liberal family members agree Ron DeSantis is the best governor in our country.
