I disagree with the opinion Governor DeSantis is not good for Florida. I remember a time when the school system was terrible. Behind the rest of the country’s school systems. A good old boy system of government was in place .

Wages were below standard poverty level . I’m not saying DeSantis did all the turnaround himself, but I will say, he is the best we had since Jeb Bush.

