I want to know why Ron DeSantis wants to run for President in 2024?
Did we not elect Ron DeSantis to be our Governor for the whole term?
The fact that he wants to run for President is wrong. He is going to leave us while he is in the middle of being our Governor.? We did not elect Ron DeSantis to run off to be President and abandon the people in Florida.
This should not be allowed. We elected Ron DeSantis to be our Governor for the whole term, not half of the term. I am sure we Floridians are not happy about that.
We here in Florida love Ron DeSantis. After he finishes serving Governor in Florida, then run for President next time.
Anna DeRose
Lecanto