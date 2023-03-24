People love sound bites. They’re an easy way to communicate and remember. They simplify complex ideas for ready consumption by the masses. They are the information currency of our polarized country’s grasp for truth amid opinion overload. They are also a strategic weapon in the culture wars of American politics.
Our governor’s favorite sound bite — woke — in its many usages like, Stop W.O.K.E. Act, where woke goes to die, woke-ocracy, is a perfect example. Woke has become the catch-all for anything that smacks of liberal values to the MAGA right. Gov. DeSantis has turned it into a policy driver to promote regressive state laws and upend FL education integrity. Without a shred of evidence or data to back up his claims of woke indoctrination in FL schools, he has effectively legislated his own biased replacement ideology. His ideology would suppress the racist historical record from curricula, revive homophobia and ignore the experience of gay and non-cisgender kids, remove content, books and courses from libraries and schools that do not conform with ultra-conservative whitewashed versions of this country’s past and present reality.