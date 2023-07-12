Anyone who thinks our governor cares about people has been sadly duped by this power-hungry vindictive dictator. He professes Florida the "Freedom State" yet takes away our rights on a daily basis. During the pandemic he rejected scientific experts and took away the rights of businesses and local governments to protect citizens with his ban on masks and anti-vaccine policies. More than 87,000 Floridians died. His lack of concern for human life surely contributed to the massive numbers.
He has taken away the rights of women to choose their medical treatments and threatens punishment and imprisonment for those who choose to vary from his policies. He claims to be pro-life in order to please his base and secure votes but passes laws that prohibit doctors and highly trained professionals from rendering some life-saving procedures. He signs death warrants authorizing execution of prisoners on death row and stated his intent to authorize deadly force at the border. Pro-life?
He passes laws to punish anyone who expresses First Amendment rights to disagree with him. He removed elected judges, prosecutors, sheriffs and school board members who disagreed with his policies. His vengeful fight with Disney is another example of his vindictiveness. Florida has more than 1,900 special districts but DeSantis only punished Reedy Creek because Disney exercised their right to free speech. His childish vindictive lawsuits are costing Florida taxpayers millions of dollars.
His cruel immigration policies are causing thousands of workers to flee the state and numerous groups and conventions to cancel because of the hostile climate he has created. I as well as many others are disgusted by his political stunt flying 50 unsuspecting immigrants from Texas to Massachusetts at a cost to Florida taxpayers. He used these people to satisfy his own political ego.
His solving the insurance crisis resulted in higher premiums and a huge contribution to his campaign from the insurance industry.
He authorized the use of radioactive cancer-causing waste from phosphate mines for use in paving our roadways.
He signed into law concealed carry, which allows any "law-abiding" citizen to carry a firearm without training. Pure insanity!
He changed the law so that he can run for president and remain governor while hiding his expenditures from the public.
His blatant disregard for the welfare of the people shows that he is not fit to hold office. We need to vote this power-hungry, vindictive dictator out of office and return Florida to the paradise it has always been.