Anyone who thinks our governor cares about people has been sadly duped by this power-hungry vindictive dictator. He professes Florida the "Freedom State" yet takes away our rights on a daily basis. During the pandemic he rejected scientific experts and took away the rights of businesses and local governments to protect citizens with his ban on masks and anti-vaccine policies. More than 87,000 Floridians died. His lack of concern for human life surely contributed to the massive numbers.

He has taken away the rights of women to choose their medical treatments and threatens punishment and imprisonment for those who choose to vary from his policies. He claims to be pro-life in order to please his base and secure votes but passes laws that prohibit doctors and highly trained professionals from rendering some life-saving procedures. He signs death warrants authorizing execution of prisoners on death row and stated his intent to authorize deadly force at the border. Pro-life?

