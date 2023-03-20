Letter to the editor logo 2021

The other day the Chronicle had a Letter to the Editor praising DeSantis for keeping Florida "open." The author claims that DeSantis' "keep Florida open" policies are the reason for Florida's low unemployment and high job growth.

The letter also implies that Florida's population rise is due to our "relaxed policies on our freedoms." Let me offer some alternative thoughts on these issues.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle