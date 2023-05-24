An epidemic of fear, distrust, and division is plaguing America. Media feeds this diet: fear of terrorists, fear of migrants, fear of the government taking away our freedoms. etc. Fear can also breed stupidity as it distracts us and turns minor disagreements into major arguments. It will divide us into groups where we see the "other side" as the enemy. Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." People want to feel safe for many reasons and will act irrationally to feel safe again, even at the cost of freedoms.
Recently the NAACP and Equality Florida (LGBTQ advocacy group) issued a Florida travel advisory that the state is "openly hostile toward African-Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals." This is more fear-mongering. Governor DeSantis and Florida are not anti-LGBTQ+ or anti-Black. The recent Parental Rights in Education Act is pro-parent and not anti-LGBTQ. It is the parents' responsibility (and not the government) to raise our children. Parents need to know their child's psychological-sexual development and to control medical interventions. Secrecy is still allowed if disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect. The media labels a bill and promotes fear rather than truth.