What an interesting career arc Governor DeSantis has decided to embark on.
From a decisive winner in the last election and an almost assured Republican nomination and presidential win, to someone who has become a head scratcher even in his home state.
Instead of concentrating on the state issues of the home insurance crisis, overdevelopment and education, establishing himself as a strong leader, he has opted instead to take on Disney, in a somewhat childish dispute and championed a ridiculous six-week abortion ban. A time frame when many women would not even know they were pregnant. His abortion position alone would almost assuredly guarantee him a loss in a general election. The 15 week ban was at least palatable to both sides.
He still has time to turn it around. Concentrate on pocketbook issues affecting your state, take a more measured approach on national issues and your poll numbers will skyrocket. Or, continue on the same path and watch Trump be nominated and then lose the general again to hopeless Joe Biden. Your choice Mr. DeSantis.