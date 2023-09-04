DeSantis afraid to meet Biden
Ron DeSantis, at the cost of the benefit to Florida, has decided his political campaign cannot have him meet with Joe Biden, the President of the United States, who ultimately will be signing the checks that Florida is going to be begging for.
“I couldn’t imagine being governor of any state, having a tragedy like that, and then turning around and thinking about how this could affect my election,” Kinzinger said.
Biden signed a disaster declaration for Florida on Thursday, allowing federal aid to flow into the state to help recovery from flooding and wind damage.But DeSantis’ decision to avoid meeting Biden prompted condemnation on social media.
“In times of crisis, the American people expect our leaders to put aside their differences and find strength in unity,” said Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party “By refusing to meet with President Biden, he’s proving again what we’ve known for years – Ron will always put politics over people. I hope his fundraisers in Iowa are worth it.”
Mike Sington, an executive at NBCUniversal shared a photo on the platform of Biden thanking first responders. DeSantis wasn’t there because he was being petty and playing politics. Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder added: “DeSantis isn’t running against Biden. He’s running from him.”
Keith Boykin, an author and political commentator, said DeSantis “is afraid to be seen with President Biden in Florida to work together on hurricane relief efforts because any sign of maturity and leadership by DeSantis might hurt him in the Republican presidential primary.”
Biden said he would do whatever it takes to help the people of Florida.