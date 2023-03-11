I have been confused about these terms as related to the Democratic Party.
I had thought that Democrats were abusing the term. Surprise to learn that Democrat is misused.
Those who call themselves Democrat are really "Democratics." Thus the candidates who use the word Democrat after their names are really falsely identifying themselves. From this date forward they should use the word Democratic; not Democrat.
One thing certain they cannot be described using the adjective "democratic."
Democratics are far from that definition.
I learned this from Wikipedia today.
Bob Hagaman
Crystal River