No one should be held responsible for someone else's response to what has been done or said. Today if someone says a certain remark made him/her feel fearful, or offended, it seems to be assumed that the speaker is at fault. The remark he/she made is not even considered, to see whether it was a threat. Only a threat should make someone fearful.
If no threat was made, the fear originated in the complainant's imagination.
As far as being offended is concerned, all of us have or will experience truly offensive remarks and the best response is to ignore them and walk away. That's how human beings have been doing it for thousands of years. It's so much easier and there's less hate involved.
Unfortunately, there are many today who follow the current trend and imagine offenses where there are none. Such people should be held responsible for their wrong responses instead of the person they are complaining about.
This has led to cancel culture. People have lost their jobs, etc. All because one person imagined himself to be offended. This should never happen in our society. That is just one reason why I believe DEI training will never work.