Letter to the editor logo 2021

No one should be held responsible for someone else's response to what has been done or said. Today if someone says a certain remark made him/her feel fearful, or offended, it seems to be assumed that the speaker is at fault. The remark he/she made is not even considered, to see whether it was a threat. Only a threat should make someone fearful.

If no threat was made, the fear originated in the complainant's imagination.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle