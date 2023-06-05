I am responding to the editorial article by the Editorial staff in the May 31st paper. "DEI" stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The editorial attempts to counter recent laws passed in Florida that aim to limit DEI. However, the writer inaccurately describes the political landscape. Both "woke" and "cancel" cultures originate from the left, rather than one from the left and one from the right.
I capitalized "equity" because it implies and leads to reverse discrimination. The word should be "equality." I previously discussed this issue in the paper a few years ago.
I hope the author does not disagree that universities have become strongholds of liberal thought. Since the 1960s, left ideology has dominated professorships and curricula. Unfortunately, this trend has led to a focus on equity of outcome rather than equality of opportunity. I encourage the editorial writer to read Kurt Vonnegut's story, "Harrison Bergeron," found in the book "Welcome to the Monkey House."
Certainly, universities can consider diversity of race and culture in the admission process, as long as they do not overlook candidates' capabilities. Students learn about each other through campus interactions; they do not need courses that impose professors' viewpoints.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Furthermore, universities should not try to enforce "equity" during students' time there. Equity should naturally emerge from the students themselves, as it likely already does. The recent laws passed in Florida aim to restore the essence of what college should be: a place to learn logic, organization of thought, and absorb new information. Students should be allowed to interact and learn from each other rather than being divided by race, sex, or class.
I believe that students will be happier and, in fact, learn more in such an environment.