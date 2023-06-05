Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am responding to the editorial article by the Editorial staff in the May 31st paper. "DEI" stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The editorial attempts to counter recent laws passed in Florida that aim to limit DEI. However, the writer inaccurately describes the political landscape. Both "woke" and "cancel" cultures originate from the left, rather than one from the left and one from the right.

I capitalized "equity" because it implies and leads to reverse discrimination. The word should be "equality." I previously discussed this issue in the paper a few years ago.

