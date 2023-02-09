Florida’s Governor and his minions are celebrating Black History month by restricting access to books by Black authors and about Black history and culture and censuring the teaching of those subjects in the state’s public schools. That seems ironic to me considering that we are supposedly now in an era of enlightenment. I attended a white elementary school in the Jim Crow South in the 1950s, a dark time, but not a time of denial of racial inequities. In those days, my teachers, my parents, and I knew that segregation was very wrong, but a Southern reality.
I am now 82 years old, but I still have a vivid memory of reading a book entitled “Native Son” by the African-American author Richard Wright in 1954 when I was in the seventh grade in Mobile, Alabama. My teacher at the time required us to read and write a report on at least one book a month and she encouraged us to read books in the school library that dealt with the often-depressing circumstances of Blacks and minorities. I read three such books dealing with Jim Crow, but I still remember "Native Son" in most detail. It was written from the perspective of a young Black man named Bigger Thomas who lived in a Chicago Ghetto in the 1930s and worked as a chauffeur for a white family whose daughter was embroiled with communism. A complex sequence of events led to Bigger inadvertently and tragically killing the daughter and ultimately being sentenced to death. The book was so sensitively written that I felt strong empathy for Bigger even though I could not excuse his mistakes. I was certainly not “indoctrinated.” I recall that my teacher gave me a rare A+ for my report. Today in Florida, I may have been punished or reprimanded for being “woke”.