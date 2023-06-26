My wife and I followed the news of the submersible Titan’s dive to the wreck of the Titanic with interest and apprehension since we are both divers. I am a retired marine geologist and technical (trimix) diver who began diving in 1958 at the age of 17 and continue to be interested in marine explorations and diving expeditions. The Titan’s tragic outcome was very saddening but not astonishing considering the relatively untested material composing the capsule that the crew occupied. The depth of the Titanic at over 12,000 ft means that the pressure on Titan at the seabed would have been equivalent to about 363 atmospheres or about 5,345 pounds (or 2.7 tons) per square inch. From the most recent news reports, it seems that the depth at which the catastrophic implosion took place may have been at about half that maximum depth. This dive was not a frontier dive; there have been many successful dives to the wreck of the Titanic in the past several years- 35 such dives were made by the Avatar director James Cameron. The latest dive would have been safe, not tragic, if it had been made using well-proven technology.
I would like to put deep descents such as this sad event into some historic perspective. In 1960, 63 years ago, Swiss Oceanographer Jacques Piccard and U.S. Navy Lt. Don Walsh dived to the bottom of the Challenger Deep in the Marianas trench in the Swiss designed bathyscaph Trieste. This was the sixty fifth dive of Trieste under Piccard’s command and it reached a depth of 35,800 ft. (7 miles) where the pressure was nearly 8 tons per square inch. The reconfigured Trieste and the Challenger Deep project were funded and supported by the U.S. Office of Naval Research. The chamber that the two aquanauts occupied during this historic dive was a meticulously machined steel alloy sphere with an exterior diameter of 7 feet 2 inches. It was much stronger than a cylinder would have been. After their successful expedition, Piccard and Walsh were personally congratulated in a meeting with President Dwight Eisenhower. The details of the Challenger Deep expedition and the events leading up to it are chronicled in the book Seven Miles Down by Jacques Piccard and Robert Dietz published in 1961.