The public library is there for everyone, not just conservatives. The party of small government is now the party of hypocrites! Small government means less rules and regulations and staying out of people's personal lives, which is the opposite of today's Republican party!
The ALA is a wonderful organization regardless of who the president happens to be.
Back in the '70s with three young children, I wanted to go back to college but going to school every day was not an option. I decided on College without Walls under the auspices of the SUNY. Since my small local library had few if any of the books I needed for my studies, my library borrowed all the books I needed through the American Library System. If not for that organization I would not have gotten my degree.
For what the ALA offers, $275 is a bargain! It has never been an issue before some ignorant people made it one. Our library needs to be open to all, which means being open-minded and having reading material for everyone.
History forgotten is history repeated! Unfortunately not all our history is something to be proud of, therefore it's important to have reading material that shows the good and the bad!
Sad to know our present board are small-minded conservatives who believe they know what is best for every Citrus County resident. I don't see anything changing until saner people prevail and a new board is voted in!