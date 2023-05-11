One of the number one issues affecting a marriage can be financial decisions such as savings and spending habits. Couples perceive experiences differently and this can also affect different views on money. Though Congressmen are not "married" to each other, they are like a marriage and bring different ideas about budget and spending. There are three types of Federal spending: Mandatory (63% of budget), Discretionary (30%) and Interest payments (7%). Certain laws enacted for Mandatory spending programs, such as: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, federal military and civilian retirement, veterans’ disability compensation, SNAP (food stamp program), and some farm price support programs. Certain laws authorize specific amounts to mandatory programs such as state child care assistance, highway-transit improvements (gas tax), and community health center funds.
New laws are enacted to set up discretionary spending programs through new agencies. Defense spending, civilian agency's budget, medical care for veterans, educational research grants, and low-income assisted housing. Discretionary spending is decided by the House and Senate Appropriations Committees through an "omnibus package".