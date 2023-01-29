Letter to the editor logo 2021

IPGDXTRA, The Brooklyn Brothers, We Are, the Ad Council, and ADL have come together to create a program called "Dear White Parents".

It is aimed at white parents to have a frank discussion with their children concerning racism in order to stop racism. They believe black and brown parents prepare their children for a world full of racism. In their study, which I could not find any other references, they claim only 65% of white parents have "the talk" with their children.

