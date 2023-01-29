IPGDXTRA, The Brooklyn Brothers, We Are, the Ad Council, and ADL have come together to create a program called "Dear White Parents".
It is aimed at white parents to have a frank discussion with their children concerning racism in order to stop racism. They believe black and brown parents prepare their children for a world full of racism. In their study, which I could not find any other references, they claim only 65% of white parents have "the talk" with their children.
I agree that we should look at others as individuals and not simply lump them into groups. However, "Dear White Parents" is not the answer by pointing fingers. It is easy to find fault with one group (white parents) and throw them "under the bus".
Instead, move to solution mode and create trust and support that allows everyone to own their mistakes and at the same time work and own the results together.
Pablo Picasso said: “There is only one way to look at things until someone shows us how to look at them with different eyes."
Diversity is a term that is bounced around often as being an acceptable social term. It is “the full spectrum of human differences" which might include visible traits (age, gender, disability and ethnic background) or invisible traits (socioeconomic status, marital status and sexual orientation).
Racism has become an overused word also. The idea that all racial disparities are due to injustices seems to imply that mere cultural differences do not exist. We might see very few black violin players. It may simply mean blacks are less interested in playing the violin and not the idea that there are racist music teachers that won't teach the violin to blacks.
Another example is the claim that standardized tests are racist since blacks seem to do more poorly than whites. If the test were more biased toward white kid's knowledge then this would be justified. But more likely the real answer goes beyond the tests themselves . It may be factors such as less literacy in black homes, parental-child attitude toward education, and test prep opportunities.
Lastly, to overcome racism, it should be seen "with different eyes" as Picasso stated and not pointing fingers at any specific group.