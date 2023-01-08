Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am sitting here this Jan. 3, listening to the ongoing voting for the Speaker of the House in Congress. I am absolutely sickened to hear the laughing of our representatives as each member calls out the name of the esteemed candidate they would like to take over this time honored position of Speaker of the House.

I could not hear, nor understand the jokes that were being made. However, most of this unprofessional behavior, the inappropriate remarks that were being made as their candidate of choice was called out, made me ask myself, “what part of this process is so funny? What made those remarks elicit laughter from the floor? Was it the fact that with voting for an outspoken Democrat in a supposedly Republican run Congress is a big joke, like a big haha?”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle