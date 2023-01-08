I am sitting here this Jan. 3, listening to the ongoing voting for the Speaker of the House in Congress. I am absolutely sickened to hear the laughing of our representatives as each member calls out the name of the esteemed candidate they would like to take over this time honored position of Speaker of the House.
I could not hear, nor understand the jokes that were being made. However, most of this unprofessional behavior, the inappropriate remarks that were being made as their candidate of choice was called out, made me ask myself, “what part of this process is so funny? What made those remarks elicit laughter from the floor? Was it the fact that with voting for an outspoken Democrat in a supposedly Republican run Congress is a big joke, like a big haha?”
Republicans thought this was going to be easy. You thought you would be on the side of paybacks for what the Democrats did to make a mockery of the Democratic process? Pouring money into impeachments that went nowhere. Wasting time on a bogus Jan. 6 committee trial with absolutely nothing to do with how a trial should go forward according to the Constitution? Perhaps it was the Russian investigation that fell short.
Maybe it was the fact that we have an unsecured border, allowing undocumented people into our country. Don’t we have laws on record on how that should be handled? Isn’t our government supposed to protect its citizens if the sovereignty of our country is breached?
We are told to uphold the Constitution. Is our government upholding the Constitution when for abortion the battle cry is “my body, my choice?” Yet for COVID-19 vaccinations it’s not “my body my choice,” but do as your government tells you to do.
The behavior I witnessed while watching the voting, and hearing the laughter is indicative of a government who does not work for the people but for its own self-interest.
When inflation, the price of gas and groceries is more important to the citizens than the waste our government produces in the guise of a helping agenda, action should be taken. But in reality, stuffing their own pockets because our everyday worries are not their worries.
Seeing our government in action today made me cringe. Is our Democratic process and its people such a laughing matter? I would hope not.
Gaetana Bonfiglio-Pochatko