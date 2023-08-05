Recently, the Chronicle had an article on renewing the CoreCivic Contract with Citrus County and the willingness of the county to discount CoreCivic's inability to meet its contractual standards.

CoreCivic is a for-profit corporation that made $1.98 billion last year. Their net income was $188.89 million. They manage jails, prisons, and detention centers for the federal government, states, and local entities like Citrus County across the country. They don't need a 70% discount for failing to staff the jail correctly. They already make lots of money for their shareholders.

