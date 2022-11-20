The Chronicle ran "Time is of the essence" on Nov. 13, 2022, regarding the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp that explained the conflict between the Citrus County Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Here are my thoughts on this issue.
What about the current commission arguing that the county owns the boat ramp and campground at the Southwest Florida Water Management District Chassahowitzka property, even though the District has provided deeds and etc. proving ownership. Unless the commissioners recognize the District's (or State) ownership - the District will close down the boat ramp and campground. This will not be good for locals or tourists!