County needs to renew Right Rudder lease
Right Rudder Aviation has been the Inverness Airport Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at the Inverness Airport for the last five years and, by all measures, has exceeded all expectations during that period. Right Rudder has revitalized a very dire FBO operation when they took over the airport five years ago. They have updated all aspects of the airport operations with their private sector investments which has resulted in millions of dollars of new income to Citrus County along with good paying jobs. Right Rudder made these investments with their five-year lease knowing they had time to recoup their investments. A few weeks ago, there was a groundbreaking for the Inverness Airport Industrial Park after receiving state grants for development of the park. This has taken well over 10 years to get to this point. This new industrial park will also include direct aircraft access to the park as a major marketing advantage for potential future industries in this park. Now here we are several weeks after this historic groundbreaking and the BOCC voted for a two-year Inverness Airport FBO lease renewal with Right Rudder Aviation versus a normal five-year lease renewal. This after the County’s Economic Development Director recommended a five-year lease agreement with Right Rudder Aviation. The reason set forth by dissenting commissioners was a consultant study underway to look at the Inverness and Crystal River airports that will be completed early next year. While this will provide long-term strategic planning for the county airports, it will not make a recommendation the Inverness Airport should be shut down and therefore will no longer have a need for a long term FBO. To say this vote is shortsighted is an understatement. Economic development does not happen in a vacuum. Economic development occurs when there is alignment of positive opportunities that are viewed by potential investors for a successful business. The new industrial park will take about two years to develop, which would coincide with the suggested expiration of a two-year Inverness Airport FBO lease for Right Rudder Aviation. That will create an economic development misalignment as the Inverness Airport FBO stability is a critical component for attracting new business to the industrial park and investors do not like uncertainty. We can only hope the BOCC will revisit this vote and do the right thing and vote to give Right Rudder Aviation a new well-deserved five-year lease agreement. Don Taylor Homosassa