At the intersection of Highway 491 and Roosevelt Boulevard, a pot hole exists that I have been watching grow into a potential sinkhole. Several months ago a very small pot hole developed in the left turn lane under the traffic light between CVS and the auto parts store. It has grown to the point now that if a wheel were to drop in it, significant damage would be done to the vehicle. Surely the DOT has seen this with their own eyes, or had it previously reported as a road hazard by other citizens.
Citrus County can spend millions of dollars on super highways to bring MORE people into the county, yet we never seem to have the funds or manpower to care for its infrastructure.